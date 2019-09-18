Alia Bhatt holds on to Ranbir Kapoor at BFF Akanksha Ranjan's birthday bash

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently attended her befriend Akanksha Ranjan's birthday bash. They were snapped together at the birthday celebrations on Tuesday night.
As they posed for a group picture, Alia is seen clinging on to boyfriend Ranbir. The couple looks all mushy as Alia hugs Ranbir warmly.
Akanksha Ranjan's birthday bash was also attended by a few other celebs including Athiya Shetty and Vaani Kapoor. Krystle Dsouza was also snapped leaving post the birthday bash.
Recently Ranbir and Aalia went for a bae-cation to Kenya where they were snapped by a fan while they were enjoying a safari at Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.
On the professional front the couple will be seen together on the screen in Brahmastra. The film is one the most-anticipated films of 2019 for a couple of reasons, first being the lovebirds will be sharing screen space for the very first time. Brahmastra is a mystical fantasy drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.
While speaking about the movie in an interview Alia said, "Ranbir and I have always maintained that Brahmastra is not a superhero film; it is a mystical fantasy drama. There is no reference [for comparison]. It's a new film that is emerging from our industry. It could be a film that will make this industry proud and put us on a global pedestal. I don't want to blow my own trumpet, but there's immense faith in Ayan's vision."
Ayan Mukherji, the director and Ranbir's BFF also took to Instagram to talk more about the movie and the couple.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)