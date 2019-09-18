Alia Bhatt holds on to Ranbir Kapoor at BFF Akanksha Ranjan's birthday bash

On the professional front the couple will be seen together on the screen in Brahmastra. The film is one the most-anticipated films of 2019 for a couple of reasons, first being the lovebirds will be sharing screen space for the very first time. Brahmastra is a mystical fantasy drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

While speaking about the movie in an interview Alia said, "Ranbir and I have always maintained that Brahmastra is not a superhero film; it is a mystical fantasy drama. There is no reference [for comparison]. It's a new film that is emerging from our industry. It could be a film that will make this industry proud and put us on a global pedestal. I don't want to blow my own trumpet, but there's immense faith in Ayan's vision."

Ayan Mukherji, the director and Ranbir's BFF also took to Instagram to talk more about the movie and the couple.