Alia Bhatt got paid a whopping amount of Rs 20 crore for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Report

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', was reportedly paid a whopping amount to essay the titular role.

As per Money Control, Alia signed the dotted line for a mammoth figure of Rs 20 crore to star in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

As per reports, the film’s set itself cost Rs 100 crore. Besides Alia, actor Ajay Devgn who also plays a pivotal role in the film, took home a hefty sum of Rs 11 crore.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is a biographical crime-drama, adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

The magnum opus presents the story of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai's red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s.

About her maiden collaboration with Bhansali, Bhatt, who was present at the Berlin Film Festival, said she had wanted to work with the director since childhood.

"I have wanted to be directed by him ever since I was nine years old. That's when I first walked into his house to audition for 'Black' that he was making at that time. I did a terrible audition and did not get the part.

"But he looked at me and he narrates that story even now that he looked in my eyes and he said to himself, that she's going to be a heroine. That means she's going to be a big actor someday. So he saw that fire in my eyes when I was nine years old. And I think I remember very clearly, from that time onwards, my one point of focus became that one day I have to be directed by him," Bhatt said.

Also starring Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari, the film is a co-produced by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ released in theatres in India on February 25.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:19 AM IST