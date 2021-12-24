Alia Bhatt gets trolled for not wearing a mask as she steps out for dinner with BF Ranbir Kapoor; watch video

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been one of the most loved celebrity couples and they often paint the town red with their mushy romance.

The lovebirds never leave any stone unturned to ooze couple goals.

On Thursday, Alia and Ranbir were spotted enjoying the evening together at a restaurant in Mumbai's Juhu. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt had also joined them. And it wouldn't be wrong to say that they steal the limelight every time they step out together.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo, they can be seen making their way to their respective cars. Alia was holding Shaheen's hand and dropped her to her car. Before taking off, the Bhatt sisters hugged each other.

Their fans surrounded them as they left the restaurant, however, Ranbir made sure Alia felt safe and escorted her to their car.

While Alia was spotted in a yellow sequinned one-shoulder dress, Ranbir looked dashing in a black T-shirt, with a matching jacket and blue jeans.

While Ranbir was seen wearing a black mask as a precaution against COVID-19, Alia didn't opt for one.

Alia was trolled by netizens as she was spotted without a mask. Several users took to the comments section of the post and trolled the actress.

"No mask even in a public place," a user commented. Another user asked, "Madam ji mask kahan hain aapka."

"Guess no corona for Bollywood," read a comment.

"No Mask @aliaabhatt Be Safe," a fan wrote.

Another user commented, "दीदी vaccine और negative RTPCR का मतलब ये नहीं की मास्क लगाना छोड़ दो."

Take a look at the now-viral video here:

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Alia, Ranbir and Shaheen went out for dinner with their friends Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan, and newlywed Meghna Goyal among others.

Alia and Ranbir's love story reportedly began on the sets of their most-awaited film 'Brahmastra' back in 2017 when they kicked off shooting.

A few days back, Ranbir and Alia were seen together at the motion poster launch event of 'Brahmastra' in Delhi. They will be seen together for the first time on screen in the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

Meanwhile, Alia will next be seen in films like 'RRR', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Jee Le Zaraa', 'Darlings' among others.

On the other hand, apart from 'Brahmastra', Ranbir has 'Shamshera' and 'Animal' in the pipeline.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 10:45 AM IST