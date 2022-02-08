Alia Bhatt exudes retro vibes in an off-white silk saree worth more than Rs 42,000; see photos

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming and most-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', never misses a chance to grab eyeballs with her social media posts.

On Tuesday, the actress treated her fans with stunning photos of herself in saree.

Taking to Instagram, Alia posted a series of pictures in which she can be seen in an ivory organza silk saree. We did a little research and found out that the saree costs nearly Rs 43,000!

Alia's white silk saree features scalloped borders over the pallu. It comes adorned with sequinned and thread embroidery. The actress wore the six yards with a sleeveless white blouse which had a wide neckline and a plunging back.

Alia channeled retro vibes and took inspiration from her character 'Gangubai' from her upcoming film as she opted for fresh red roses as her hair accessory.

Take a look at her photos here:

Alia captioned her post, "AA RAHI HAIN GANGU Sirf cinema main - 25th February Se."

After the grand trailer launch of the film, Alia has been sharing several stills from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film will hit the theatres on 25 February after multiple delays due to the pandemic. It will also premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival as well as release in Telugu on 25 February.

Meanwhile, Alia will also be seen in films like 'Darlings', 'Brahmastra' and 'Jee Le Zaraa' among others.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 12:30 PM IST