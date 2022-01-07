Alia Bhatt 'casually flexes' boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's photography skills in new Instagram post

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated New Years together in Maasai Mara, Kenya. Alia has been treating fans to pictures from the getaway. On January 7, she shared more photos from the holiday and revealed in caption that all the photos were clicked by Ranbir himself.

Sharing close-up photos of herself on Instagram, Alia captioned it, "Casually flexing my boyfriend's photography skills."

Alia began the year by sharing glimpses of the vacation with Ranbir. She captioned the post: "Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. Stay safe... smile... Be simple and love more! Happy new year."

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview in 2020, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend" and said that if it weren't for the pandemic, they would have been married.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in 'Shamshera', co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', with Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

