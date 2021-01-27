Alia Bhatt captures Ananya Pandey with Ranbir Kapoor's dog

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday on Wednesday treated her fans with an adorable picture clicked by Alia Bhatt that features her with Indian superstar Ranbir Kapoor's pet dog.

The 'Khaali Peeli' star took to Instagram and alongside the picture, she wrote, "If you're ever looking for me at a party, this is where I'll be," using a dog face emoticon. In the caption, she also shared that the snap has been clicked by Alia.

The post that accumulated more than two lakh likes within an hour of it being posted captures the 'Pati Patni or Woh' star cuddling the four-legged friend while holding a wine glass in her hand.