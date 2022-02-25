'Alia Bhatt brings back OG Hindi cinema': Check out early reviews of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's much-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' finally hit the big screens on Friday. One after the after, praises have just not stopped coming for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

Within hours of release, the film is already being referred to as one of Alia and Ajay’s finest works.

While some called it 'extremely engaging', others praised the dialouges of the film.

Check out some of the reviews here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 03:48 PM IST