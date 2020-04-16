Alia Bhatt appreciates Madhuri Dixit Nene's free online dance tutorials amid coronavirus lockdown

Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday appreciated the initiative by Madhuri Dixit Nene of providing free dance tutorials during the lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus spread.

The 27-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the video by the evergreen Madhuri Dixit and tweeted, "Such a great initiative @dancewithMD Everyone, here's your chance to learn from the best, while staying indoors. Visit http://bit.ly/DWMFreeClassesEveryWeek...to start learning now #StayHomeStaySafe #LearnAMove @MadhuriDixit" In the video, Madhuri said that the lockdown is a difficult time and that's why she along with her online dance learning academy 'Dance with Madhuri' have decided to spread some joy and happiness through a dance learning campaign - #LearnAMove. The two of her top dancing lessons will be free from April 1 to 30th on the website.