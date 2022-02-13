Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first look as Isha and Shiva from 'Brahmastra' out ahead of Valentine's Day

Ahead of Valentine's Day, the makers of 'Brahmastra' shared a photo of lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from the much-awaited film.

In the photo, Ranbir and Alia, who are essaying the role of Shiva and Isha, can be seen lovingly looking at each other.

The couple is looking at each other across a large metal gate. Alia is holding Ranbir's hand as well.

Take a look at the photo here:

'Brahmastra' has been years in the making. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The film is a fantasy epic and the first part of a planned trilogy.

It is also rumoured that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. 'Brahmastra' is produced by Karan Johar and is set to release on September 9, 2022.

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli will present the much-anticipated film in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:25 PM IST