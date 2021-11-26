Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' to release in September 2022? Here's what we know

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film 'Brahmastra' will reportedly hit the big screens in September 2022.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, producer Karan Johar, Disney India and the entire team of 'Brahmastra' have finally zeroed in on a release date and the film is targeting a September 9, 2022, release.

Also, the makers are expected to make an official announcement in the next few weeks.

Ever since the film was announced a couple of years ago, all eyes have been on Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious mega-budget movie.

'Brahmastra' is said to be an amalgamation of science-fiction and occultism. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, with Ranbir and Alia pairing up on screen for the first time.

It is billed as a three-film series and the first part will see Ranbir play Shiva, a man with special powers.

The fantasy adventure will release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

'Brahmastra' was earlier scheduled to release in December 2019 but was pushed to summer 2020, as Mukherji had said he needed more time in order to get the film's VFX right.

In February last year, the team announced a December 2020 release, but the film was further delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 06:58 PM IST