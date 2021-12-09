Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan to attend Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding? See photos

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt were spotted at Kalina airport on Thursday evening.

Their destination is not known, however, it's entirely possible they are headed to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding which is taking place in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Akshay, who has worked with Katrina in films like 'Sooryavanshi', 'Namaste London', 'Welcome', and others, waved at the shutterbugs as he stepped out of his car. According to the photos and videos doing the rounds on the internet, he was spotted in a pair of grey track pants and a purple hoodie.

Earlier today, actress Alia Bhatt attended the trailer launch of her most-awaited film 'RRR'. Soon after the event, the actress was spotted in a traditional outfit at the airport.

Alia has worked with Vicky in 'Raazi'and will soon star with Katrina in 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

On the other hand, Sara was also spotted at the airport. Like Akshay and Alia, she also posed for the paps outside the airport. Take a look at their pictures here:

Meanwhile, both Katrina and Vicky as well as their family members have been tight-lipped about the wedding, however, several media reports state that the actors will tie the knot today in Rajasthan.

Preparations have been going on in full swing for the last couple of days and several Bollywood celebs have reportedly arrived at the wedding venue.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 06:05 PM IST