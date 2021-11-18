Ali Fazal to play the lead in Arati Kadav's space film; actor's first look out

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal recently shared the first look of his upcoming space film.

Based on a look that has been shared by the actor on social media, it is confirmed that Ali will soon be seen in a space project.

The project is helmed by Arati Kadav who made a splash with her sci-fi film 'Cargo' with Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey.

"Cannot wait to share this gem with all of you very soon. An experimental dive into the world of space? No. The space outside of space .. a sci fi glitch in the universe of cinema . @aratikadav .. thats all for now.. baaki baad mein," Ali wrote on Instagram along with a photo of his first look from the film.

Loading View on Instagram

Ali is looking forward to the audience’s reaction to his new avatar as a space man, literally for which it is believed the actor shot with a highly skilled crew recently.

Ali added, "Its something I haven't dabbled in before. It was more like an experiment to try and pull this off in some very unlikely conditions too but that's a surprise for all for later. We tried to fit a large concept into these frames, I do hope people like it because if they do , we will go 5 steps further into the unknown and start churning out the rest of this film - yes there might be versions left to showcase".

Simultaneously, Ali is also currently shooting for Vishal Bharadwaj's directorial 'Khufiya'.

The movie also features Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi. It is inspired by true events and based on the popular espionage novel 'Escape to Nowhere' by Amar Bhushan.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 01:42 PM IST