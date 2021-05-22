Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha spark wedding rumours with 'mehndi' photo, fans ask 'Nikaah toh nahi kar liye'

Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha recently fuelled their marriage rumours after the actor posted a picture of what appeared to be Richa's hand, with mehendi on it, holding some fresh flowers.

"Mohabbat. With doodle mehendi..." Ali captioned the photo.

On Friday, Richa had shared a picture of herself in an ethnic ensemble, with a similar pattern on the dupatta seen in Ali's picture.

Moments after the actor shared the pictures, fans began speculating that Ali and Richa tied the knot in a secret wedding.

