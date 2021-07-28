Ali Fazal reveals he auditioned with Adarsh Gourav for Priyanka Chopra's 'The White Tiger'

Actor Ali Fazal on Wednesday revealed that he had auditioned Netflix film 'The White Tiger', which starred Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles.

In an interview, where Adarsh Gourav was also present, Ali said that he read the scenes with the actor for a role in the movie.

The 'Mirzapur' actor told Film Companion, "I even auditioned with you, Adarsh, for The White Tiger. This is a revelation. No one knows this. But I was there in the room for White Tiger, as well. It was a beautiful experience. I don't remember which scene..."

Adarsh, who played Balram Halwai in the Ramin Bahrani directorial, added, "I remember the scene. It was the drunk scene where you come in and I say 'this room is like the Taj Mahal' and you say 'shut up, Balram'. And I'm not kidding bro, I've never, ever experienced... That scene we did, we did only once or twice, but I've rarely felt this connected to a co-actor. You were amazing."

Ali further said that he even received a message from the director and he's very happy how it turned out.