Ali Fazal proposes to Richa Chadha in Maldives, duo to get hitched this April

Years after dating, the Fukrey actors, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are finally engaged, and they are all set to tie the knot in April.

Recently, the adorable duo was on a vacation in Maldives, when Ali proposed to her and unsurprisingly Richa's answer was a 'YES'. According to India TV, the couple is planning to tie the knot on 15th April this year.

Ali and Richa first met on the sets of Fukrey back in 2012 and became close friends. They started dating in 2015, however, it was only in 2017 that the couple made their relationship public, and ever since they have posted a lot of pictures together on social media.