Ali Fazal has an epic reaction to GF Richa Chadha expressing her love for Shah Rukh Khan

It was last year, around this time that the rumour mills were abuzz with Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding. Though at first there were no statements issued from either party, it was around February that the couple’s spokespersons confirmed the news. But then the coronavirus pandemic pulled a shocker, compelling the lovebirds to postpone their plans of settling into marital bliss. And, then another tragedy hit home: Ali Fazal lost his mother in June last year.

While their fans are waiting for the good news to come to fruition this year, Richa and Ali have kept mum on their D-day plans.

On the work front, Richa was last seen in 'Shakeela'. The actor also has 'Fukrey 3', 'Madame Chief Minister', and the third season of the web series 'Inside Edge' in her kitty.

Ali Fazal, on the other hands, has been testing international waters. He will be seen in Hollywood actor Gal Gadot-starrer 'Death on the Nile', and 'Codename Johnny Walker'.

The couple also forayed into production and announced their first project, a coming-of-age story "Girls Will Be Girls".

They will produce the project through their newly-launched banner Pushing Buttons Studios.