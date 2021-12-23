Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to tie the knot in March 2022? Here's what we know

It was last year that the rumour mills were abuzz with Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding.

Though, at first there were no statements issued from either party, it was around February that the couple’s spokespersons confirmed the news. However, then the coronavirus pandemic pulled a shocker, compelling the lovebirds to postpone their plans of settling into marital bliss.

Now, it is heard that the actor duo has decided to tie the knot in March 2022.

According to a report in MidDay, the wedding will be a two-city affair - in Mumbai and Delhi.

Reportedly, the actors will keep it intimate with only family and close friends in attendance. Currently, Richa and Ali are looking at various venues in the cities and will zero in on the locations soon.

A few months back, Ali opened up on his marriage plans. During an interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Ali said that the celebrity couple will be hosting a grand reception post their marriage as they want to celebrate their happiness with everyone.

Ali had said that last year was emotionally draining for him as he lost his mother. He added that he will hopefully get married very soon.

The couple had reportedly made their relationship official in 2016. They have worked together in 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns'. The duo will be collaborating again for the third installment of the franchise.

In March 2021, Richa and Ali announced the launch of their production house Pushing Buttons Studios. Their first film as producers, 'Girls Will Be Girls', is all set to be directed by Suchi Talati.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 02:11 PM IST