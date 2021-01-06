Ali Abbas Zafar reveals how he met his wife Alicia, says 'pursued her for almost two years'

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who left fans surprised after secretly tying the knot at his Dehradun home, has revealed that he met his wife Alicia in France and had to pursue her for almost two years before she said yes.
The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' director, in an interview with MidDay said, "She is from France, so the visas were initially posing a problem. As soon as she got the visa, we went to Dehradun and got married at home. It was always planned this way."
Revealing that she took two years before she agreed to take the plunge, Ali Abbas Zafar added, "She is a first-generation Iranian from France. I had gone there for work, and immediately fell in love with her. I pursued her for almost two years, convincing her that I am the man who will keep her happy. It has been a difficult task, but I am glad she finally agreed."
Zafar on Tuesday shared a beautiful picture from their wedding and wrote, "1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra’s, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face , I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life."
On the work front, Zafar is all set to make his digital debut with the nine-part political web series 'Tandav'. The series, created and directed by Zafar, features an ensemble cast headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sunil Grover. Zafar has also produced the web show with Himanshu Kishan Mehra.
