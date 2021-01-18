'Ali Abbas Zafar, hai himmat Allah ka mazaak udaane ki?' Kangana Ranaut on 'Tandav' controversy

After 'Tandav' director Ali Abbas Zafar issued a statement, actress Kangana Ranaut rejected his 'unconditional apology' and slammed the series, calling it 'Hindu phobic, atrocious and objectionable'.
BJP leader Kapil Sharma reacted to Zafar's tweet and wrote in Hindi, "Ali Abbas Zafar Ji - you should apologize for making a movie on your religion. Why does freedom of expression exist only with our religion? Be ashamed of making fun of your only God. Law of India will hold you accountable for your crimes. Withdraw the poisonous content, 'Tandav' has to be removed."
Replying to the same, Kangana wrote, "Where will he be left to apologize? They cut the throat straight away, jihadi countries remove fatwa, Libru media does virtual lynchings. You will not only be killed, but your death will also be justified. @aliabbaszafar do you have the courage to make fun of Allah?"
"The problem isn't just the Hindu phobic content, it's also creatively poor and deprived, atrocious and objectionable on every level hence deliberately placed controversial scenes. Put them in jail not just for criminal intentions but also for torturing the viewer #tandavwebseries," the actress had tweeted from her verified account on Monday.
Kangana's tweet comes after a criminal complaint was filed before a Delhi court seeking action against OTT platform Amazon Prime and the makers of the web series.
The complaint filed under Section 200 of the CrPC seeks summoning, commencing trial and punishing the accused persons alleging that the web series is provoking communal disharmony and is hurting the sentiments of Hindus.
The controversy arose with sections of people claiming a particular sequence featuring actor Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub insults the Hindu god Shiv and also hurts Hindu sentiments.
Zafar has issued an apology on behalf of the cast and crew.
