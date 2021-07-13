Alaya F shares sexy pic in a feathery outfit from her bold photoshoot; fans say 'too much hotness'

Bollywood actress Alaya F recently dropped a stunning picture of herself in which she can be seen clad in a feathery white outfit.
The actress posted the picture on her official Instagram account and her fans flooded the comments section with adorable comments.
While a user wrote, 'Too much hotness,' another called her a 'Princess'.
Alaya also flaunts her perfectly toned legs in the photo. The 23-year-old actress completed her look with a pair of earrings and styled her hair in soft curls.
Have a look at her stunning picture here:
In another bunch of pictures shared by stylist Chandini Whabi, Alaya looks bright and fresh in a yellow mini dress.
To complete her look, she teamed up the outfit with diamond studs earrings. With makeup subtle and hair tied in a messy bun, she posed for a camera with a yellow flower.
Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla, who lives in Goa.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ekta Kapoor announced earlier this month that she will be producing the Hindi remake of Kannada thriller 'U-Turn', featuring Alaya in the lead role.
Alaya made her Bollywood debut with 'Jawaani Jaaneman', in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress.
