Alaya F shares sexy pic in a feathery outfit from her bold photoshoot; fans say 'too much hotness'

Bollywood actress Alaya F recently dropped a stunning picture of herself in which she can be seen clad in a feathery white outfit.

The actress posted the picture on her official Instagram account and her fans flooded the comments section with adorable comments.

While a user wrote, 'Too much hotness,' another called her a 'Princess'.

Alaya also flaunts her perfectly toned legs in the photo. The 23-year-old actress completed her look with a pair of earrings and styled her hair in soft curls.

Have a look at her stunning picture here: