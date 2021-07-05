Alaya F roped in by Ekta Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of Kannada film 'U-Turn'

Producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday announced that she will be producing the Hindi remake of Kannada thriller 'U-Turn', featuring 'Jawaani Jaanemaan' actress Alaya F in the lead role.

The film will be directed by debutante Arif Khan.

The original 2016 movie, starring Shraddha Srinath, has been previously remade in Malayalam in 2017 and later adapted into a Telugu-Tamil bilingual in 2018 with actor Samantha Akkineni headlining the project. It was directed by Pawan Kumar, who also helmed the original.

Ekta Kapoor said she was thrilled with Alaya's performance in her 2020 debut and is excited for the actor to headline the project.