Alaya F reveals the truth behind ‘using lip injections’ for a fuller pout

Alaya F made a phenomenal debut in Jawaani Jaaneman featuring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The actress was lauded for being a naturale and maintaining a strong screen presence. However, with the newly garnered fame also comes with a pinch of trolls that may or may not hurt depending how thick skinned you are.

Alaya was heavily criticised for using lip fillers to enhance her looks before entering the film industry. She addressed this on Komal Nahta's chat show Starry Nights Gen Y. "I have been getting these comments where people are like, 'Oh, why did she get lip injections? She was beautiful before!' I didn't do anything! Right now, this is the most common one that I am getting and I don't know why people think I got something done", she said.

When asked if the constant trolling affected her in any way, Alaya quipped, "Little bit, yeah, because it's also my first time doing this. It is always on my mind, which is why I actually say 'um' a lot. I was reading comments on YouTube and I saw people were like, 'Why does she say um so much?' I was like, 'Because I am really thinking about what I am saying. I don't want to say something stupid and then get trolled heavily for it.' I would rather say um than something very stupid."

One work front, Alaya has bagged one more project with producer Jackky Bhagnani, who backed her debut film under his production house Pooja Entertainment. Also, she has signed a three-film deal with another producer of her debut film, Jay Shewakramani under his production house Northern Light Films.