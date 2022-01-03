Alaya F recovers from COVID-19, reveals she had tested positive a week ago: 'I had no symptoms'

Bollywood actress Alaya F recently revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alaya informed that she has now recovered from the virus and revealed that she had no symptoms.

''Hi Everyone! I had tested positive for Covid a week ago, I had no symptoms and nobody around me had any symptoms. I tested because I was supposed to be travelling. I have isolated myself from then till now. Since I hadn't developed any symptoms whatsoever and neither had anyone that was in contact with me, just to be sure, before I announced it on social media, I tested again on the 30th of December and that report turned out to be negative, I continued to quarantine and to confirm this, I did another test on the 1st of January. As of today, I have now tested negative twice," she wrote.

She further wrote, ''During this time, I have isolated and informed everyone that I had been in contact with, so that I was in accordance with all COVID protocol. But thankfully, it has now been confirmed that I am Covid negative.''

''Thought it was important to put out the story here to avoid any speculation. Please mask up and stay safe, don't take this time lightly. Happy New Year to all of you," she concluded.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities, including John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Rhea Kapoor and others have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla, who lives in Goa.

She made her Bollywood debut last year with 'Jawaani Jaaneman', in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya won the Best Debut Actress Filmfare Award for her performance in the movie.

Ekta Kapoor announced earlier that she will be producing the Hindi remake of Kannada thriller 'U-Turn', featuring Alaya in the lead role. Alaya will also be seen in 'Freedy' co-staring Kartik Aaryan.

