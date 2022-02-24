Alankrita Sahai to star in psychological thriller 'The Incomplete Man' with Warina Hussain and Sharib Hashmi

Actress Alankrita Sahai is gearing up for the release of 'The Incomplete Man', which is a psychological thriller.

The film also features Freddy Daruwala, Warina Hussain, and Sharib Hashmi.

Previously featured in romantic drama movies like 'Namaste London' and 'Love Per Square Foot', Alankrita will be now be seen in a different avatar in this edge-of-the-seat psychological thriller. The film promises to make the audience feel the chills with multiple twists and turns.

While interacting with her fans, Alankrita was seen sharing her excitement about 'The Incomplete Man'. She says, "The film has an interesting script. The characters are well fleshed out, and I love my part in it. I won't give out many details cause it's a thriller, and I want you all go watch it and share the feedback. The entire cast and production team has put a lot of effort into this."

The movie is co-produced by Shahid Aamir and Tariq Shaikh under the banner of MDM Motion Pictures. Dhiraj Devendra Kotkar is the film director, whereas Noireeta Dasgupta wrote the script.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 07:04 PM IST