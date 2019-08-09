Alaia Furniturewala wraps up debut film 'Jawani Jaaneman' with Saif Ali Khan

London: Actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. has completed shooting for her debut film "Jawaani Jaaneman".
"Gratitude and excitement is all I feel. It' a wrap for me on 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. Thank you, thank you, thank you! I couldn't have asked for anything more," Alaia wrote on Wednesday.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, "Jawaani Jaaneman" is a romantic comedy drama, which also features Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.
The film releases on November 29.
