Akshay, Taapsee, Sonam take #WhyTheGap Challenge, voice concern for underprivileged kids

New Delhi: Using their popularity and stardom to the fullest, a host of celebrities from Bollywood are voicing concerns for the unprivileged street children in a bid to save them from falling prey to miseries like an improper meal and poor education.

To bolster the #WhyTheGap initiative, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Sonam Kapoor are narrating their childhood privileges which many kids living on the streets are lacking.

From bidding for a proper meal to good education, these actors are lending support to NGO 'Save the Children India' which says it has changed over 10.1 million lives since 2008.

Basking in the success of his latest release 'Mission Mangal', it was a trip down the memory lane for Akshay who pinned a picture from his childhood on Instagram where he is seen seated on a bicycle. In the post, he detailed how he had access to proper meals since he was inclined towards sports.

"Growing up I was always inclined towards sports and my mother would ensure I got nutritious home-cooked meals to fuel my passion. But it's a privilege that millions of street children do not have access to. 11,72,604 children in India can't afford even a single meal a day! It's time to ask #WhyTheGap with @savethechildren_india," he wrote.