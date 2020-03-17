Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Prithviraj' draws Karni Sena's ire

Jaipur: The Karni Sena, which protested against Bollywood film "Padmaavat" over historic facts last year, has now asked the producers of "Prithviraj", an upcoming movie featuring Akshay Kumar, not to tamper with such facts.

Members of the outfit, led by its national president Mahipal Singh Makrana, staged a stir at the shooting of the film in Jamwaramgarh village, near here, on Saturday and asked the director, Chandra Prakash, to stop the shooting.

Prakash assured them that there was no tampering with historic facts in the film's script.