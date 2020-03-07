Akshay Kumar's swanky villa in Goa is worth Rs 5 crore!

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is one of the highest paid actors in India, has a lavish villa in Goa. He often visits the beach state to spend quality time with his family.

According to gqindia.com, the house, which is located on a white sand beach, was bought by the "Kesari" actor a decade ago.

"I like to go to Goa. I love it. It's very chilled out. Everyone knows me there and they just say hi, but nobody bothers me as such. It's the only place in the country where I can roam around and enjoy myself," Akshay said in an interview to a leading daily.