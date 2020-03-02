Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' trailer sets off epic meme fest on Twitter

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film, 'Sooryavanshi' released on Monday morning and fans are going gaga over the fourth instalment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The trailer features Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, as they come together to save Mumbai from a terror attack. Ajay and Ranveer have special cameos, they've reprised their roles of 'Singham' and 'Simmba' to help Akshay bust the terror plot.

Akshay is seen in a larger than life avatar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi, who's on a lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike in Mumbai. Katrina Kaif is seen as Veer Sooryavanshi's wife, while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist.

The trailer is filled with action, drama, emotion and humour. However, it has also triggered an epic meme fest on Twitter and we bet you will ROFL!

Here are some of the best memes: