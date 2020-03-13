Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' release postponed due to coronavirus

"We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID -- 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience," the statement further read.

"Because our safety always, always comes first. Stay safe and take care of yourself," Kumar tweeted. The decision came against the backdrop of the Maharashtra government's decision to keep multiplexes, restaurants, and malls open 24X7.

The action-drama features Rohit Shetty's cop trio of Ajay Devgn (Singham), Ranveer Singh (Simmba) and Akshay Kumar (Sooryavanshi).

Earlier this month, the release of another much-awaited flick 'No Time To Die' which is a James Bond film was also pushed back amid coronavirus scare.