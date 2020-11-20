Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi', Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' to release in first quarter of 2021

Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sooryavanshi" and Ranveer Singh's "'83" will now hit the theatres countrywide in the first quarter of 2021, Reliance Entertainment said on Friday. "Sooryavanshi", directed by Rohit Shetty, was originally scheduled to release on March 24, while Kabir Khan-helmed "'83" was set to arrive in theatres on April 10.

But both the movies were indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to theatres shutdown across the country and in other parts of the world.

In June this year, Reliance Entertainment, who are backing both the projects, had announced "Sooryavanshi" as their Diwali release while "'83" was scheduled for Christmas. However, in October, the release of "Sooryavanshi" was postponed again due to theatres being shut in Maharashtra and in some parts of the country.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, said the two movies will now be released between January and March 2021.

"We need proper release and planning to release both 'Sooryavanshi' and '83'. We now plan to release both the films in the first quarter of 2021, which is between January to March, 2021.

"There will be gap of four to six weeks between the release of these two big scale movies. However, discussions are underway on the exact date of release," Sarkar said.

"Sooryavanshi" is the third film in Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn-starrer "Singham" and Ranveer's "Simmba".

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

"83", which chronicles India's first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983, also stars Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone.

The film is produced by Khan, Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and presented by Reliance Entertainment.