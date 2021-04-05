Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' postponed once again, Rohit Shetty directorial won’t release on April 30

The makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sooryavanshi" on Monday announced that the cop drama has been pushed yet again and will not release on April 30 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

The Rohit Shetty-directed cop drama was originally scheduled for a release on March 24 last year, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the makers said Shetty attended a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday and decided to push the April release date owing to the situation in the state.

"The Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr Uddhav Thackeray had a discussion with director Rohit Shetty yesterday.

"In the meeting, Mr Uddhav Thackeray appreciated Rohit Shetty as he took the brave and difficult decision of postponing Sooryavanshi owing to the current COVID situation in the state," the makers said in a statement.