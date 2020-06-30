Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' and Ranveer Singh's '83' gear up for theatrical release

Skipping the digital release, the two much-anticipated Bollywood films -- cop action thriller 'Sooryavanshi' and sports drama '83' is all set to hit the theatres first.

The films' release was on an indefinite halt for nearly three months as the theatres were shut, owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

However, as per the new development, Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be made open for viewing during Diwali, while Kabir Khan's '83' starring Ranveer Singh will hit the cinemas on Christmas.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

"BIGGG DEVELOPMENT... #Sooryavanshi and #83TheFilm to release in *theatres* first... Plans to release #Sooryavanshi in #Diwali and #83TheFilm in #Christmas *IN CINEMAS*," read his post.