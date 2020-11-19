Akshay Kumar's Rs 500 cr defamation case against YouTuber who claimed the actor helped Rhea Chakraborty escape to Canada

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has filed a defamation suit of Rs 500 crores against YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui who brought up his name while spreading fake news, while making content related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.
Siddiqui was earlier arrested for spreading fake news via his channel ‘FF News’ and dragging the name of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son, minister Aditya Thackeray.
The YouTuber used the digital media to allegedly mislead people and spread fake news about several celebrities.
He named Akshay on several occasions in his videos and levelled various allegations.
In one instance, Siddiqui claimed that Akshay was unhappy with Sushant getting big films like "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", and alleged that the actor had "secret meetings" with Aditya Thackeray and the Mumbai Police.
It has been reported that Siddiqui, a civil engineer from Bihar, has been accused of defamation, public mischief and intentional insult.
Siddiqui had also linked Akshay with late actor Sushant's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, claiming that the actor helped Rhea to escape to Canada.
According to a report by Mid-Day, the court has granted Siddiqui anticipatory bail and asked him to cooperate the probe.
It is believed that Siddiqui earned around Rs 15 lakh in a span of four months and his subscribers also grew from 2 lakh to over 3 lakh.
Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police initially probed the case and declared that the actor had committed suicide. The case has subsequently been taken over by CBI, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation.
With IANS inputs
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)