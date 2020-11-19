Akshay Kumar's Rs 500 cr defamation case against YouTuber who claimed the actor helped Rhea Chakraborty escape to Canada

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has filed a defamation suit of Rs 500 crores against YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui who brought up his name while spreading fake news, while making content related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Siddiqui was earlier arrested for spreading fake news via his channel ‘FF News’ and dragging the name of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son, minister Aditya Thackeray.

The YouTuber used the digital media to allegedly mislead people and spread fake news about several celebrities.

He named Akshay on several occasions in his videos and levelled various allegations.