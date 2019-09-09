Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj' to clash with Kangana Ranaut’s 'Dhaakad' on Diwali 2020

The craze for releasing a big-budget film on Eid and Christmas is a recent phenomenon. But getting your film out on Diwali is a tradition followed since a very long time. For 2020, most of the festivals like Ramzan Eid, Bakri Eid, Christmas, Holi, Good Friday, Independence Day, Republic Day etc have been booked. The Diwali spot however was lying vacant after Karan Johar’s Takht got delayed. It was the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaadak that first took the advantage of this opportunity. Two months ago, this female-oriented actioner became the first film to be scheduled for release on the Festival of Lights.

And now, another exciting flick is all set to release on Diwali in 2020. This film is none other than Prithviraj, based on the life of the brave Rajput warrior king, Prithviraj Chauhan. Produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj will be directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has helmed period television series ‘Chanakya’ and partition drama Pinjar. Last year, his long-delayed controversial flick Mohalla Assi finally released in November. Prithviraj will be Akshay Kumar’s first film with Yash Raj Films after 12 years. His last flick with this esteemed production house was Tashan in 2008. Incidentally, Akshay was a part of a historical drama just recently this year with Kesari, based on the incredible Battle of Saragarhi.