Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' to be based on THIS epic poem by Chand Bardai

The upcoming historical film 'Prithviraj', which will star Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as the legendary king Prithviraj Chauhan, will be based on the epic poem 'Prithviraj Raso' by Chand Bardai.

The highly anticipated movie's director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has a fascination to adapt movies from path-breaking books, recently revealed that the epic 'Prithviraj Raso' is the inspiration behind 'Prithviraj'.

Revealing details about the movie, he said, "Prithviraj is also based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called 'Prithviraj Raso' by the great poet Chand Bardai. Apart from a couple of versions of Raso, there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life, and times. In addition to these, there are commentaries on Raso."