Akshay Kumar's personal bodyguard Shreysay Thele's annual salary in crores will leave you stunned; details inside

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood, also enjoys a massive fan following.

That being said, wherever Akshay goes, thousands of fans come to get a glimpse of the actor. However, his bodyguard Shreysay Thele always remains by his side like a shadow.

He is reportedly working with Akshay for over two years and is responsible for the actor’s security amid fan mobs and shutterbugs.

Needless to say, his job does involve high risks but it also means high pay. According to a report by DNA, he is paid around Rs 1.2 crore annually for his services to the actor.

Besides providing security to Akshay, Shreysay Thele has also been seen shielding his son Aarav on several occasions.

Other Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others also pay a huge amount to their bodyguards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay, has been going through a rough patch after his mother Aruna Bhatia's demise, flew to London last week. The actor reportedly returned to the UK for the shoot of his new film, bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment.

For the unversed, Akshay was shooting for the same project in the UK for the past couple of weeks.

He was last seen in the spy thriller 'BellBottom', which also starred Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Vaani Kapoor and Huma S Qureshi. The film was the first major Hindi movie to release in theatres after the second wave of COVID-19.

Apart from this, Akshay has films like 'Raksha Bandhan' with Bhumi Pednekar, 'Bachchan Pandey' co-starring Kriti Sanon and 'Atrangi Re' also featuring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, in the pipeline.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 04:07 PM IST