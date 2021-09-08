e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 10:15 AM IST

Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passes away; actor says, ‘I feel an unbearable pain’

Akshay tweeted the news of her mother’s demise stating, “She was my core."
FPJ Web Desk
Akshay Kumar | Photo by ANI

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday. The news comes a day after the superstar informed that his mother was in a critical condition.

Akshay tweeted the news of her mother’s demise stating, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”

On Tuesday, Akshay took to Instagram to urge everyone to pray for his mother's health. "Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help," he wrote.

Several fans and members from the Indian film industry have poured in prayers for the speedy recovery of Akshay's mother.

A day ago, Akshay returned to India from the UK after learning that his mother is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital.

Akshay was shooting for his upcoming movie "Cinderella", produced by Vashu Bhagnani and directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

On the work front, Kumar most recently featured in Tewari's spy thriller "Bell Bottom".

He will next be seen in films like "Prithiviraj", "Sooryavanshi", "Bachchan Pandey", "Atrangi Re", "Ram Setu" and Raksha Bandhan".

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 10:15 AM IST
