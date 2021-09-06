Akshay Kumar's mother admitted in ICU, actor flies back to Mumbai from UK

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar flew back to Mumbai from UK in the wee hours of Monday to be with his ailing mother.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, his mother, Aruna Bhatia, has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital.

The actor was busy with the shoot of his film 'Cinderella' in the UK for the past couple of weeks. The report further stated that Akshay asked his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Akshay is closely attached to his mother. He had even shared a heartfelt post for her on Mother's Day. On Instagram, he had shared a picture with his mom and captioned it as, "Maa warga koi nahi #MothersDay."

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has half a dozen films lined up till the next year.

He will be seen in films like 'Sooryavanshi', 'Atrangi Re', 'Prithviraj', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Rakshabandhan', 'Ram Setu', 'OMG - Oh My God 2' and the web series 'The End'.

He was last seen in 'Bell Bottom' with Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor. The film had a theatrical release.

It is based on the story of an undercover agent code-named Bellbottom (Akshay) who embarks on a secret mission to free 210 hostages held by hijackers in the early 1980s.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 04:26 PM IST