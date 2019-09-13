Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' hits double century, mints over Rs 200 Crore

Achieving yet another feat, the film has become the highest-grossing Independence Day release in India.

Mission Mangal had crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark on Day 3, Rs. 100 crore on Day 5, Rs. 150 crore on Day 11 and Rs. 175 crore on Day 14.

The space drama released on 15 August, alongside John Abraham's 'Batla House', and Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. However, 'Mission Mangal' appealed to the masses and opened to a staggering Rs. 29.16 crores on its opening day, making it Akshay's highest opener till date.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya, and Sharman Joshi.

Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay) and Tara Shinde (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India's first satellite to Mars.