Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer is reminding the 90s kids of Ashutosh Rana's iconic scene from 'Sangharsh'

Makers of Akshay Kumar's upcoming horror flick 'Laxmmi Bomb’ dropped its much-awaited trailer on Friday. It is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film 'Kanchana' and is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original.

In the intriguing trailer, the 53-year-old is seen playing a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender person.

Dropping the trailer, Akshay Kumar wrote: "Jahan kahi bhi hain, wahi ruk jaayyein aur taiyyaar ho jaayyein dekhne #LaxmmiBomb ka trailer, kyunki barasne aa rahi hai Laxmmi! #LaxmmiBombTrailer out now. #YeDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali."

Check it out here: