Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer is reminding the 90s kids of Ashutosh Rana's iconic scene from 'Sangharsh'

Makers of Akshay Kumar's upcoming horror flick 'Laxmmi Bomb’ dropped its much-awaited trailer on Friday. It is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film 'Kanchana' and is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original.
In the intriguing trailer, the 53-year-old is seen playing a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender person.
Dropping the trailer, Akshay Kumar wrote: "Jahan kahi bhi hain, wahi ruk jaayyein aur taiyyaar ho jaayyein dekhne #LaxmmiBomb ka trailer, kyunki barasne aa rahi hai Laxmmi! #LaxmmiBombTrailer out now. #YeDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali."
While the trailer of the Raghava Lawrence horror film has sent fans into a frenzy, a particular scene is reminding them of actor Ashutish Rana's iconic scene from the 199 film 'Sangharsh'.
Reacting to Akshay Kumar's trailer, a user took to the comments section and wrote, "Watch sangharsh movie trailer he copied Ashutosh Rana...."
"Was expecting this scene in #LaxmiBomb movie. But no one can do better than Ashutosh Rana. That scene from Sangharsh still scares the audience," commented a user.
A comment read, "Great trailer !! Eagerly waiting for the movie @akshaykumar, last scene in the trailer reminded me of Ashutosh Rana from Sangharsh !! Best wishes for the movie from a big fan from Australia."
In the psychological horror helmed by Tanuja Chandra, Akshay kumar, Preity Zinta and Ashutosh Rana wee seen in the lead roles. Rana played the character of Lajja Shankar Pandey -- a religious fanatic who sacrifices young children believing he'd become immortal - and became one of the most memorable villains in the 90s. The actor who played the role with perfection and even bagged Best Villain Awards.
