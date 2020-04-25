Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' to release on Disney+ Hotstar amid coronavirus lockdown?

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi', which was supposed to release on March 24, was pushed due to the coronavirus crisis in the country. The actor's upcoming horror-comedy flick 'Laxmmi Bomb', slated to hit the screens on May 22, will reportedly be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Hindi remake of Tamil hit 'Kanchana', 'Laxmmi Bomb' will reportedly bee released on the OTT platform amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. According to a report, Akshay Kumar is currently in talks with the producers of the film regarding the OTT release. Mid-day quotes a source saying as : "Akshay, director Raghava Lawrence and the producers are discussing the offer. There's a lot of post-production work left on the movie, including editing, background music, mixing and VFX. Since the team is working from home, the process is taking longer than usual. However, the makers are hoping to have the film ready by June. Although currently, the lockdown is on till May 3, theaters may continue to remain closed to ensure social distancing. In such a scenario, the team may consider having a direct-to-web release"

The reports further states that Akshay Kumar's move is a way of ensuring that the film reaches a wide audience as he wants to make sure that no parties suffer losses. Although it will be possible for the makers to reach out to the global audience with a platform like Disney+ Hotstar, small towns are the topic of concern.

'Laxxmi Bomb' is helmed by Raghava Lawrence and is set to hit the theatres on Eid 2020. Akshay Kumar's horror drama was suppose to clash with Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which is slated to release on May 22, 2020.