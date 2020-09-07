Akshay Kumar’s 'Laxmmi Bomb' to release in theatres on Diwali 2020?

The uncertainty around the reopening of theatres, which were shut down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic had pushed the makers to consider a digital release. Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb', which was slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 9, has reportedly been pulled out.
According to a report by BollywoodHungama, the makers have decided to delay the release because director Raghava Lawerence and his team felt that there was some patchwork scenes that needed to be shot. While Akshay isn't going to be a part of the two day shoot in Mumbai, the other characters will shoot for the post-climax scenes.
The report quoted a source as saying,, "The trailer of the film is however ready, and the ones who have seen it can’t stop raving about it, particularly Akshay’s look and performance. A trailer launch was initially planned on August 18 but everything went for a toss when Raghava requested an additional two day shoot."
Meanwhile, rumors are rife that the horror comedy will release in Diwali and clash with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's 'Coolie No 1'.
The horror-comedy is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film 'Kanchana' and is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original.
With 'Laxmmi Bomb', the actor returns to the horror comedy genre after director Priyadarshan's hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which released in 2007.
Akshay Kumar, in an interview, had said that theaters have the "first birth right" over movies and though he was excited his upcoming 'Laxmmi Bomb' was going to stream digitally, he felt sad it couldn't release on the big screen.
Akshay said OTT release was the only wise option in the current scenario. "To be honest, today I am excited for this platform. But yes, I'll say that I am also sad for theatres. After all, movies are theatres first birth right. But in the current situation, everyone's safety is of utmost priority. Today with theatres being shut and people watching movies on OTT platforms, if I can make my fans happy by releasing film on Disney+Hotstar-which is a big platform with a massive reach-then I am glad," Akshay said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)