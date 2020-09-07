Akshay Kumar’s 'Laxmmi Bomb' to release in theatres on Diwali 2020?

The uncertainty around the reopening of theatres, which were shut down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic had pushed the makers to consider a digital release. Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb', which was slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 9, has reportedly been pulled out.

According to a report by BollywoodHungama, the makers have decided to delay the release because director Raghava Lawerence and his team felt that there was some patchwork scenes that needed to be shot. While Akshay isn't going to be a part of the two day shoot in Mumbai, the other characters will shoot for the post-climax scenes.

The report quoted a source as saying,, "The trailer of the film is however ready, and the ones who have seen it can’t stop raving about it, particularly Akshay’s look and performance. A trailer launch was initially planned on August 18 but everything went for a toss when Raghava requested an additional two day shoot."

Meanwhile, rumors are rife that the horror comedy will release in Diwali and clash with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's 'Coolie No 1'.