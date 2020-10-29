Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ served legal notice by Karni Sena demanding change in the film’s title

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ has already courted controversies prior to its release. After netizens accused makers of promoting love-jihad and portraying transgenders in a negative light, the latest addition is a legal notice served by Shri Rajput Karni Sena.

According to a report by Zoom TV, the legal notice stated that the film’s title is being considered “derogatory and offensive towards the Goddess Lakshmi by the Hindu community.”

It further claims that the makers deliberately did so to lower the dignity and disrespect the Hindu Goddess.

Advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra, who is representing the Karni Sena sent the notice demanding an unconditional apology by the makers for hurting religious sentiments.