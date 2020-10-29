Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ served legal notice by Karni Sena demanding change in the film’s title

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ has already courted controversies prior to its release. After netizens accused makers of promoting love-jihad and portraying transgenders in a negative light, the latest addition is a legal notice served by Shri Rajput Karni Sena.
According to a report by Zoom TV, the legal notice stated that the film’s title is being considered “derogatory and offensive towards the Goddess Lakshmi by the Hindu community.”
It further claims that the makers deliberately did so to lower the dignity and disrespect the Hindu Goddess.
Advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra, who is representing the Karni Sena sent the notice demanding an unconditional apology by the makers for hurting religious sentiments.
Besides Karni Sena, Hindu Sena also wrote to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar demanding a change in the title.
Vishnu Gupta, National President of Hindu Sena asserted that Hindu Sainiks will protest outside cinema halls if their demands are not fulfilled.
'Laxmmi Bomb' features Kiara Advani alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is a horror-comedy and revolves around a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender person. It is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film 'Kanchana' and is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original.
The film is all set to premiere on streamer Disney+ Hotstar on November 9.
Earlier, Lawrence revealed why the film's title was changed from the original title 'Kanchana'.
He said, "Our Tamil film was named after the main lead character Kanchana. Kanchana means 'gold' which is a form of Lakshmi. Earlier I considered going the same way for the Hindi remake but we collectively decided that the name must appeal to the Hindi audience as well and what better than Laxmmi."
"By god's grace, it was turning out to be a cracker of a film, so we named it 'Laxmmi Bomb'. Like a dhamaka of Laxmmi Bomb cannot be missed, the transgender lead character is powerful and radiant. Hence the name fits perfectly," he added.
