Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii' gets a world television premiere on March 21

This Sunday’s family entertainment plan is all set, as you can enjoy an all new Horror comedy movie with your entire family, from the comfort of your home.

Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Sharad Kelkar starrer ‘Laxmii’ is all set for a world television premiere on Star Gold on Sunday, 21st March at 8.00 pm.

Written and directed by Raghava Lawrence, the movie offers an entertaining experience to watch with your family which is a perfect blend of moments filled with horror chills and rib-tickling laughter.