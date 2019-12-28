Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz' gets fantastic opening on Day 1, mints Rs 17.56 crore

2019 has been a great year for Akshay Kumar, with the opening day collection of Good Newwz it just got better. Expectedly, the film has taken a solid opening at the box office despite protests in several parts of the country and imposition of Section 144 in certain parts.

Also starring, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, the film has garnered 17.56 crores on Day 1. Released in over 3100 screens all over India, it has received a bumper opening.

Along with the unique storyline, the audiences have loved the performances of the star cast. The film is expected to grow over the weekend as the strong word of mouth will work in its favor.

Zee Studios presents, in association with Cape Of Good Films - a Dharma Productions Film, Good Newwz. Directed by Raj Mehta, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, the film hit the theatres on 27th December.