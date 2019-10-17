Akshay Kumar's daughter definitely had more fun on the train than the Housefull 4 crew - find out how

The HouseFull 4 Express rolled into New Delhi Railway Station from Mumbai on Thursday, and superstar Akshay Kumar, who was accompanied by his daughter Nitara on the special journey, says he was a "little worried on how to keep the little one entertained".

Akshay stars in the upcoming Diwali biggie ,"Housefull 4". The actor, along with Nitara, and the rest of the star cast took the special train ride to Delhi as part of a promotional gig for the film.

"I was a little worried on how to keep the little one entertained on a 17-hour train journey but she managed well, built a tent, jumped on the cushioned berths. In short, she had a ball on the #HouseFull4Express," Akshay wrote on Instagram on Friday.