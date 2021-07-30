Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' to release in theatres on THIS date

The Akshay Kumar-starrer spy thriller "Bell Bottom" will now have a theatrical release on August 19.

The film's release was pushed from April 2021 to July 27 due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Akshay shared the news on Twitter, along with a motion poster of the film featuring the entire cast of the film.

"Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN Date: August 19, 2021 Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19 @vashubhagnani @humasqureshi @LaraDutta @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @EmmayEntertain," Akshay tweeted.