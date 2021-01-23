Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Pandey' to release on Republic Day 2022

Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that his much-anticipated action-comedy "Bachchan Pandey" will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022.

The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the release date of the film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

"His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022! #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @kritisanon @Asli_Jacqueline @ArshadWarsi @NGEMovies," Kumar tweeted.