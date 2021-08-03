Akshay Kumar wraps Mumbai schedule of 'Raksha Bandhan', shares BTS photos with Bhumi Pednekar, Aanand L Rai

Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday announced that he has wrapped the Mumbai schedule of his film 'Raksha Bandhan'.
Taking to his official social media accounts, Akshay posted behind-the-scenes pictures with director Aanand L Rai and his co-star Bhumi Pednekar from the sets of the film.
In the caption, the actor called Rai a 'wizard' and thanked Bhumi for providing the right balance with her splendid talent.
"I’m already missing walking down these streets of Chandni Chowk. Even though it was a make-believe set…you made it look so real, take a bow @sumitbasu62. My wonderful co-star @bhumipednekar, thank you for providing the right balance with your splendid talent," he wrote.
"And @aanandlrai sir…what can I say about you, besides that you’re a wizard and today as we wrap up the Mumbai schedule of #RakshaBandhan, I know I’m leaving the set a better actor," Akshay added.
The superstar had began filming 'Raksha Bandhan on June 21, 2020 in Mumbai and had announced the same by posting a candid picture with Rai.
He had also dedicated the movie to his sister, Alka Hiranandani.
'Raksha Bandhan' is billed as a special tale which celebrates "relationships in the most beautiful way". The film also features four new faces, 'Shikara' actor Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth, playing Kumar's sisters.
The film is penned by writer couple Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon.
It is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Hiranandani and Rai. The film is backed by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films.