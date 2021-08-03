Akshay Kumar wraps Mumbai schedule of 'Raksha Bandhan', shares BTS photos with Bhumi Pednekar, Aanand L Rai

Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday announced that he has wrapped the Mumbai schedule of his film 'Raksha Bandhan'.

Taking to his official social media accounts, Akshay posted behind-the-scenes pictures with director Aanand L Rai and his co-star Bhumi Pednekar from the sets of the film.

In the caption, the actor called Rai a 'wizard' and thanked Bhumi for providing the right balance with her splendid talent.

"I’m already missing walking down these streets of Chandni Chowk. Even though it was a make-believe set…you made it look so real, take a bow @sumitbasu62. My wonderful co-star @bhumipednekar, thank you for providing the right balance with your splendid talent," he wrote.

"And @aanandlrai sir…what can I say about you, besides that you’re a wizard and today as we wrap up the Mumbai schedule of #RakshaBandhan, I know I’m leaving the set a better actor," Akshay added.